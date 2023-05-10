Paul Goldschmidt will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) on Wednesday, May 10, when they take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (17-19) at Wrigley Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cubs have -105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.29 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (5-0, 1.45 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won nine, or 45%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-11 record (winning 45% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Cubs have won six of 11 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+300)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +450 - 2nd

