Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Juan Yepez returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Justin Steele and the Chicago CubsMay 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-1 against the Tigers.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)
- Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Yepez got a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games last season, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those contests.
- In 12 of 78 games last year, he homered (15.4%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Yepez drove in a run in 22 of 78 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 23 times in 78 games (29.5%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (6.4%).
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.266
|.282
|OBP
|.307
|.456
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|22 (59.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (63.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.7%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|8 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.45 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
