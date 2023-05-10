Player prop bet options for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is Marner, who has 99 points (30 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 21:16 per game.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

William Nylander has 40 goals and 47 assists to total 87 points (1.1 per game).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 7 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 7 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Auston Matthews has 85 total points for Toronto, with 40 goals and 45 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 1 1 6 at Lightning Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2

