Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .232.

In 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 of 35 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

