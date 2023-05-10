On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (44) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (36.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (41.7%), including six multi-run games (16.7%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.30 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
