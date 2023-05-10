On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .239.

Edman has gotten a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (23.5%).

He has homered in 14.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven in a run in eight games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings