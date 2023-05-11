The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Embiid, in his most recent showing, had 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a 115-103 win over the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Embiid, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 33.1 27.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.8 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.5 PRA 44.5 47.5 40.6 PR 41.5 43.3 37.1 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.7



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

Embiid is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 37 33 7 3 3 4 0 5/7/2023 46 34 13 4 0 0 1 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

