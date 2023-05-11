Nikola Jokic will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his most recent game (May 9 win against the Suns) put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Jokic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 24.5 30.6 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.1 Assists 9.5 9.8 9.5 PRA 53.5 46.1 53.2 PR 44.5 36.3 43.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per game, third in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 38 29 13 12 2 2 1 5/7/2023 39 53 4 11 2 1 0 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.