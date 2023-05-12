The Boston Red Sox versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alex Verdugo and Paul Goldschmidt.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 169 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.486 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, throwing five innings and giving up four earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes

