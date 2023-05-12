How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alex Verdugo and Paul Goldschmidt.
Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 169 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.486 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, throwing five innings and giving up four earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|James Paxton
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Eric Lauer
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Corbin Burnes
