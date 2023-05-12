In the series opener on Friday, May 12, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (22-16) match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Cardinals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-115). The total is 11 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Juan Yepez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

