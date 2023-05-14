Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, May 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2.

You can see the Oilers try to beat the Golden Knights on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/12/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 VEG 5/10/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-1 EDM 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Oilers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players