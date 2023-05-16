The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Nolan Gorman and Rowdy Tellez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh-best in baseball with 56 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank sixth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

St. Louis is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (208 total).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.457).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Montgomery has recorded five quality starts this season.

Montgomery will look to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw

