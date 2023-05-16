On Tuesday, May 16, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-185). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 21 times and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-4 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Juan Yepez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

