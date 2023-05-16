The St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) are looking for another strong showing from a hitter on a roll versus the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado is on a four-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-5) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (3-2) for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (2-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.11, a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.304.

He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.

Montgomery has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.389) and 49 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-24 with a double in seven innings.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.

Miley is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Miley will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

