The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez ready for the final of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-9 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 22 of its 42 chances.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-14 10-12 9-7 8-18 12-19 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.