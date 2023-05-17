Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 57 total home runs.

St. Louis' .435 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.262).

St. Louis has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (210 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.449).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.

The 23-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Graham Ashcraft

