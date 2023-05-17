Bookmakers have set player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Yelich and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .311/.398/.533 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox May. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has recorded 35 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .285/.382/.593 slash line so far this season.

Gorman takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .346 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 13 1-for-1 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 12 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .258/.341/.424 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

