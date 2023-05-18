How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Adam Wainwright on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 213.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.449 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wainwright will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs.
- Wainwright will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Graham Ashcraft
