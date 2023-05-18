The Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) will go head to head in the series opener on Thursday, May 18 at Busch Stadium, with Julio Urias getting the nod for the Dodgers and Adam Wainwright taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-155). A 9-run total has been set in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-3, 3.61 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Dodgers went 8-1 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

