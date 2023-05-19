Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) will square off with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) at Busch Stadium on Friday, May 19. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-4, 5.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Gorman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-14 record (winning 63.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won five of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, St. Louis has a perfect record of 6-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +325 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.