Cardinals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 10 (43.5%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has entered 26 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 10-16 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 229 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Luke Weaver
