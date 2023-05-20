Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 10 (43.5%) of those contests.

St. Louis has entered 26 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 10-16 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 229 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule