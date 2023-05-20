How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman hit the field at Busch Stadium against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (229 total runs).
- The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.454).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Miles Mikolas (2-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Mikolas is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Luke Weaver
