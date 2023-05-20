Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) will clash with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers -110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.94 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 10 (43.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 10-16 (winning just 38.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Dodgers have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

