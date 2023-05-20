Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are favored (-150) in this game against the Panthers (+130).
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-10-26 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Carolina is 25-7-7 (57 points) in its 39 games decided by one goal.
- The seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).
- Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 18 games this season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 63 times, and are 52-6-5 in those games (to record 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 44 points after finishing 22-3-0.
- In the 74 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-5 (105 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.
- Florida has earned 43 points (18-6-7) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Panthers scored only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).
- Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 67 games, earning 102 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 39 games and picked up 50 points with a record of 23-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 35 games, going 21-11-3 to register 45 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
