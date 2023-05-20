Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Saturday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes have -155 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+130).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-150
|+130
|-
|BetMGM
|-155
|+130
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-154
|+130
|5.5
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- In 45 of 94 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
- The Hurricanes have been victorious in 15 of their 25 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).
- The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Florida has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by +130 or longer, and is 8-2 in those contests.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-115)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+125)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-154)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+165)
|3.5 (+130)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-143)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+280)
|0.5 (+175)
|-
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.5
|3.60
|2.60
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
|6.4
|3.40
|2.80
