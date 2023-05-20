The Dallas Wings will begin their 2023 season with a contest against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

Wings vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.1)

Dallas (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 162.4

Wings vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Dallas beat the spread 17 times in 29 games last year.

Of Dallas' 29 games last year, 18 hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings were fourth in the WNBA in points scored (82.9 per game) and seventh in points allowed (82.8) last year.

Dallas was eighth in the league in rebounds per game (33.8) and third-best in rebounds allowed (32.7) last season.

In terms of turnovers, the Wings were second-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.7 per game) last season. They were eighth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

The Wings made 7.8 3-pointers per game and shot 34.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the league.

The Wings were fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.3%) last year.

Dallas attempted 66.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.9% of Dallas' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.1% were 3-pointers.

