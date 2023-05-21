Sunday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 21.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (6-3) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (235 total, five per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule