Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won two of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 24 of its 46 chances.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-15 10-12 9-7 11-19 14-20 6-6

