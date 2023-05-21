Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Dodgers on May 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has collected 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .301/.409/.511 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|0-for-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .302/.391/.640 so far this year.
- Gorman enters this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Kershaw Stats
- Clayton Kershaw (6-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Kershaw has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.52), 18th in WHIP (1.025), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|4.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|4.2
|8
|4
|4
|7
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 61 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .328/.399/.559 slash line on the season.
- Freeman will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .462 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .250/.356/.512 on the season.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
