The St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) will look to Nolan Gorman, riding an 11-game hitting streak, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (6-3) for the Dodgers and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-3, 2.52 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.24 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will send Flaherty (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

During nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.24 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Flaherty is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.

Flaherty will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

Jack Flaherty vs. Dodgers

He will take the mound against a Dodgers offense that is batting .234 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .450 (third in the league) with 76 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Flaherty has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (6-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 35-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 2.52, a 5.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.025.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In nine starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.52), 18th in WHIP (1.025), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .260 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .438 (sixth in the league) with 66 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-23 in seven innings.

