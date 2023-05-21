Felix Auger-Aliassime 2023 French Open Odds
Auger-Aliassime is +12500 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.
Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Auger-Aliassime's Next Match
In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Auger-Aliassime will meet Fabio Fognini.
Auger-Aliassime is listed at -350 to win his next matchup versus Fognini. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Felix Auger-Aliassime Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- French Open odds to win: +12500
Auger-Aliassime Stats
- Auger-Aliassime is coming off a setback in the at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, falling to Arthur Fils, - (retired).
- Auger-Aliassime is 41-21 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.
- Auger-Aliassime is 2-4 on clay over the past 12 months.
- Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Auger-Aliassime has played 25.2 games per match. He won 53.7% of them.
- On clay, Auger-Aliassime has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 27.3 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.
- Over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has won 86.4% of his service games, and he has won 20.7% of his return games.
- On clay over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has claimed 81.7% of his service games and 19.5% of his return games.
