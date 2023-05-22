How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 67 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .440 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (245 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.439).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Montgomery has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Montgomery will try to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Tanner Bibee
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Shane Bieber
