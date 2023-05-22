Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on May 22, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Montgomery Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Montgomery has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 48th, 1.344 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 37th.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|7
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 10
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.399/.497 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|0-for-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .302/.391/.640 on the year.
- Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
India Stats
- India has recorded 48 hits with 13 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.380/.414 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 35 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.372/.441 so far this year.
- Fraley heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBI.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
