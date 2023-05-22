Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to get to John Brebbia when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 63 total home runs.

Minnesota's .407 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 219 (4.7 per game).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.42 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.172).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 65 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Ober is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.

Ober is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Brebbia will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit to the Miami Marlins.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Corbin Burnes

