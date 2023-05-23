On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in three games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.8%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings