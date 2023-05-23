The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .262 with six doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 121st in slugging.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (22.9%).

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Nootbaar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 15 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 17 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings