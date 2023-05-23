Paul DeJong -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .289 with four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

DeJong has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 14 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings