On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
  • He ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.348 AVG .269
.451 OBP .329
.667 SLG .436
12 XBH 9
5 HR 2
10 RBI 10
17/11 K/BB 14/7
3 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
