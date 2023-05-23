Willson Contreras -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
  • He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 22
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
