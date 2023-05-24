How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 70 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis is fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.262).
- St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (258 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Cardinals' .335 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.439).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Matz does not have a quality start yet this season.
- Matz heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Tanner Bibee
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Shane Bieber
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|-
