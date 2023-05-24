Oscar Mercado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Oscar Mercado (coming off going 1-for-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oscar Mercado At The Plate (2022)
- Mercado hit .207 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- In 19 of 45 games last season (42.2%) Mercado had at least one hit, and in six of those contests (13.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in four of 45 games in 2022 (8.9%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Mercado picked up an RBI in nine games last season out of 45 (20.0%), including multiple RBIs in 6.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He crossed home in 13 of 45 games a year ago (28.9%), including one multi-run game.
Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|28
|.209
|AVG
|.205
|.255
|OBP
|.235
|.256
|SLG
|.436
|2
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/2
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|29
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
