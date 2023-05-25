Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .214 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .231 AVG .208 .259 OBP .240 .423 SLG .292 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings