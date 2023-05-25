Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .214 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.259
|OBP
|.240
|.423
|SLG
|.292
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
