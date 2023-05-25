Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are battling in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8)
|215
|-300
|+250
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|214.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8.5)
|215
|-323
|+240
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|215.5
|-320
|+260
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this contest's total.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|22.5
|-115
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-115
|11.5
|Derrick White
|12.5
|-105
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|9.5
|-115
|14.9
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+450
|+210
|Heat
|+390
|-255
