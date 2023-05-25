Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .272.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
  • In 59.5% of his games this season (22 of 37), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (40.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (13.5%).
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), with two or more runs four times (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.351 AVG .239
.510 OBP .364
.459 SLG .391
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
6 RBI 5
10/12 K/BB 12/9
2 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 19
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.