Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .291.

In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (32.0%).

He has gone deep in 32.0% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has driven home a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

