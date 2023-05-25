Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong has four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .291.
  • In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 32.0% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
  • DeJong has driven home a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
