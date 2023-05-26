Brendan Donovan -- batting .219 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .247 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Donovan has had a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17.8% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 22
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Bieber (3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
