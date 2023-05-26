On Friday, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) host the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) at Progressive Field. Shane Bieber will get the nod for the Guardians, while Matthew Liberatore will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-115). St. Louis (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-3, 3.08 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 13-15 record (winning 46.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

