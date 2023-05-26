The MLB schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, should provide some fireworks.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (22-27) play the Cincinnati Reds (21-29)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -170 +144 7

The Detroit Tigers (23-25) face the Chicago White Sox (21-31)

The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Riley Greene (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

CHW Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -145 +124 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 26 RBI)

Wander Franco (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 26 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.330 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

TB Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -119 +100 9.5

The New York Yankees (30-22) take on the San Diego Padres (23-27)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

SD Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -117 -102 9

The Baltimore Orioles (33-17) play host to the Texas Rangers (31-18)

The Rangers will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -137 +116 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (21-28) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)

José Ramírez (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

CLE Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -119 -100 8

The Atlanta Braves (31-19) host the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27)

The Phillies will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -153 +131 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) play the San Francisco Giants (25-25)

The Giants will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.301 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

MIL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -134 +113 8

The Minnesota Twins (26-24) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (26-25)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.238 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.238 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.326 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -155 +133 8

The Kansas City Royals (15-36) host the Washington Nationals (21-29)

The Nationals will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

KC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -127 +108 9

The Colorado Rockies (22-29) face the New York Mets (26-25)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.340 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI)

Elias Díaz (.340 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 45 RBI)

NYM Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -213 +178 11

The Los Angeles Angels (28-23) play the Miami Marlins (25-26)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.280 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.280 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI) MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.261 AVG, 15 HR, 32 RBI)

LAA Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -148 +126 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (10-42) play host to the Houston Astros (28-21)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.297 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -271 +220 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) face the Boston Red Sox (26-24)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.317 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.317 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.299 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

BOS Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -144 +122 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (26-24) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24)

The Pirates will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.266 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Ty France (.266 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)

SEA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -155 +133 7

