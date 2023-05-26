Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 46 hits, batting .297 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Gorman will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 34 of 46 games this year (73.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.6%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
