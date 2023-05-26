Tommy Edman -- hitting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .277 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Edman has picked up a hit in 26 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (25.0%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 22 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

