Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Edman -- hitting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .277 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 26 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (25.0%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.